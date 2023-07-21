Ambati Rambabu denies allegations on TTD's Srivani Trust

Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu visited Tirumala and offered prayers to presiding deity Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Friday morning. During his visit, Minister Ambati addressed the media and made significant comments regarding the Srivani Trust.



According to Minister Ambati, there are individuals who are unfairly criticizing the Srivani Trust without providing any substantial evidence. He emphasized that the trust was established with a vision and the funds of the Srivani Trust are being utilised for various purposes, including the construction of new temples, the renovation of dilapidated temples, and offering incense. "The establishment of the Srivani Trust has also helped reduce the involvement of intermediaries," Ambati said.

Minister Ambati urged those who are criticizing the trust to reconsider their stance and recognise the positive impact it has had. He requested that individuals refrain from baseless criticism.

There are allegations levelled by the opposition parties over the misuse of Srivani Trust tickets, however, the TTD chairman condemned the false propaganda and warned of strict action against those spreading false news.

He said that the main objective of establishing Srivani trust is to spread ‘Hindu Dharma’ apart from the construction of Tirumala temples across the country.