Anantapur: SPORTECH – 2K23 kicks off at PVKK Engineering College

Anantapur : ‘Sportech – 2K23’, three-day sports competitions between junior colleges of Sri Balaji Educational Institutions inaugurated on Friday at PVKK Engineering College in Rudrampet of Anantapur district.

District Sports Development Officer P Narasimha Reddy and retired Sports Officer (SAP) G Venkata Ramana attended the programme as chief guests.

Sri Balaji Educational Institutions Chairman Kishore Palle stated that sports also an integral part of the college along with education and they have developed sports facilities in the colleges on international level. Every year inter-collegiate competitions of Sri Balaji Educational Institutions will be organised in several sports like cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, basketball, high jump and long jump, he informed.

District Sports Development Officer P Narasimha Reddy suggested to organise more such events, which will help in physical fitness as well as mental happiness and instil sports spirit among the students.

College treasurer Palle Sindhura, retired Kerala DGP Shankar Reddy, proprietor Srikanth Reddy, Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, Dean Dr Santhosh Kumar Reddy, Principal of Balaji MBA College Dr Subba Rao, Principal Dr Vaibhav and others participated.