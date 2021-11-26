Andhra Pradesh: A 25 feet water tank comes out from the ground in Tirupati

A strange incident took place at a house in Srikrishna Nagar at 20th Division MR Palli of Tirupati corporation where a drinking water tank has come out of the ground. Going into the details, a woman who descended to the ground to clean a water tank at her house was surprised to see the drinking water tank of 25 feet in length come out of the ground.The woman who was shocked over the incident jumped out of the tank out of fear and was injured in the incident. The tank which came out of the ground appeared to have been built in the ground with 18 cement slabs.

As the water tank is above the ground and stands upright, the locals have flocked to witness the incident. It is expected that this strange thing has happened due to heavy rains.



The experts believe that the water tank are said to have come up with the pressure of the floodwater. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inspected the spot and asked the locals about the details.



