Andhra Pradesh: Arjitha Seva tickets for October to be released tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam announced that it will release the Arjitha Seva tickets of October month in August 24 i.e Wednesday at 10 am. It also stated that the online LuckyDip registration process for some other Arjitha Seva tickets will be started at 2 PM on the same day.



Meanwhile, regarding the month of October, the quota of virtual services such as Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Oonjalseva, Sahasra Dipalankara Seva tickets and the related darshan tickets quota will be released online at 4 pm. Devotees are requested to take note of this and book the arjita seva tickets of Tirumala.



The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala with devotees waiting in 24 compartments for Sarvadarshan. The officials said that it will take 14 hours for them to have darshan. As many as 72,804 devotees visited Tirumala on Monday and offered Rs. 4.82 crores.