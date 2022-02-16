Andhra Pradesh: Bhoomi Puja held for development works at Hanuman birthplace in Tirumala

The Bhoomi Puja was held on Wednesday for development works at Hanuman's birthplace near Akashganga. The event was attended by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham priest Swarupanandendra Saraswati Swamy, Sritulasi Peer Sevanyas, Chitrakootam Padmabhushan Sri Ramabhadracharya Maharaj, Ayodhya, Ramajanmabhoomi Tirtha Trust Treasurer Swami Govinda Devishgirijigiri and others.



Later, Swarupanandendra Saraswati Swamy, President of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham said Bhumi Puja was held at the birthplace of Hanuman in Thirumala Venkateswara Swamy. He said that Andhra Pradesh is the birthplace of the Vedas and Tirumala Srivari Temple is the property of Andhra Pradesh. He said Lord Hanuman was born in Anjanadri and opined that many Vedic and scientific scholars have researched and confirmed it.



TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that it is a great pleasure to hold Bhumi Puja for development works in Anjanadri. Responding to the court verdict, the chairman said that they have undertaken development programs here and no changes were made to the temple. "We will provide comfortable facilities for the devotees not going into any controversies as CM Jagan ordered to carry out Hindu Dharma propaganda on a large scale," YV Subba Reddy said.



He further said that they are building 502 temples in two Telugu states including in the backward areas. "We are building Venkateswaraswamy temples from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and doing this program with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara," said YV Subba Reddy.