Andhra Pradesh: CJI NV Ramana visits Tirumala, offers prayers along with family

The Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana hasmd visited Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to offer prayers for the first time after being appointed as CJI on Friday morning. The family participated in the anointing service. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy welcomed NV Ramana and his family at the temple.

The vedic scholars gave blessings to CJI NV Ramana in the Ranganaikula Mandapam. He was politely honoured by the TTD officials with the remnant cloth and presented with Teertha Prasadam.

NV Ramana offered prayer at Akilandam and later visited Anjaneya Swamy along with his family. He later told the media that he had reached this level with the blessings of Swami. Justice NV Ramana said he would work to take the judiciary to the highest level.

The event was attended by TTD Additional EO Dharma Reddy, CESO Gopinath Jetti and Tirupati Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu.