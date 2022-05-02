Andhra Pradesh: Five-year-old boy kidnapped at Tirumala, police intensifies search operations

The kidnap of five - year - old boy in front of TTD gate has caused a great stir in Tirumala. Police have identified the kidnapped boy as Govardhan Royal of Tirupati. Going into the details, the couple from Kadapa came to Tirupati and settled down. They make a living by working on the Tirumala hill while the husband works locally, the wife lives on the hillside of Tirumala.



It was in this order that on Sunday evening the mother sat next to the child naming the devotees. However, a woman kidnapped a boy sitting in front of the temple. The incident took place around 5.45pm on Sunday. The mother was alarmed to notice that the son had not been seen for about 6 hours.

She immediately complained to the police. With this the matter came out late. Police found that the woman who abducted the boy had come to Tirupati and was traveling in an RTC bus numbered AP03JD0300. Police are investigating to identify the woman based on CCTV footage.