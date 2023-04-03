Andhra Pradesh: Salakatla Vasantotsavams begin at Tirumala

Salakatla Vasanthotsavams, which will be held for three days on the occasion of Chaitrasuddha Pournami has begun in Tirumala Temple. As part of it, Kalyanotsavam and Oonjalseva will be held for deity till the 5th of this month. Meanwhile, TTD has canceled Kalyanotsavam, Oonjalseva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara services from April 3rd to 5th in honor of Vasantotsavam.



As part of the festivities, on the first day of Monday at 7 am, Sridevi along with Sri Malayappa Swamy was taken in a procession in the temple's streets and will return to the temple after abishekam. Later, Swapna Thirumanjanam will be held grandly for the deity from 2 to 4 PM and the deity will be anointed with milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric, and sandalwood. From 4 to 6.30 pm, a grand Asthanam will be held in the Srivari temple.



On the last day on April 5, Sridevi and Bhudevi together with Sri Malayappaswamy Sri Sitaramalakshmana Anjaneyaswamy Utsavlar, and Sri Rukmini along with Sri Krishnaswamy Utsavamurti will be worshipped in Vasantotsava celebrations. The name 'Vasanthotsava' was coined for this festival held in the spring season for Sri Malayappa Swamy. Officials revealed that the main process of Vasanthotsavam is to offer aromatic flowers to the deity.