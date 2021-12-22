Andhra Pradesh: Second case of Omicron variant reported in Tirupati

Second case of Omicron variant was reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Going into the details, a 39-year-old international traveller from Kenya has reached Tirupati from Chennai and confirmed of Omicron variant positive.



The Director of Andhra Pradesh's Public Health Department Dr. Hymavati has released the press note on Wednesday stating that a 39 years old foreign traveller came from Kenya to Chennai Airport on December 10 and reached Tirupati by car. It was reported that she was tested on reaching Tirupati and declared RT-PCR positive for COVID-19 on December 12.



The statement reads that the sample was sent to Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad for Genome Sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron Positive on December 22. It is informed that six of the woman's family members were tested and were found COVID negative.

The state government said this is the second case of Omicron identified in Andhra Pradesh. It also said a total of 45 foreign travellers and 9 contacts were found COVID-19 RT-PCR positive and all the samples were sent to CCMB for Genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, the public is advised not to worry and believe any rumours but continue to take precautions and follow social distancing, wearing of mask, washing hands regularly.