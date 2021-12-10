Andhra Pradesh: Tension erupts in Tirupati as contract sanitation workers protest

Tensions have erupted in Tirupati over the concerns of contract workers working in the sanitation department in TTD. Workers in the FMS department have been worried for the past few days, demanding that they be merge with the corporation set up by TTD. The workers staged a dharna in front of the TTD administration building in Tirupati on Friday.

They demanded that the time scale promise given by CM Jagan during the Padayatra be fulfilled. Police arrived there heavily in the wake of the workers 'concern.

A scuffle ensued between the police and the workers during this sequence. Subsequently the protestor were arrested and rushed to the Police Parade Ground.

The concern of TTD contract workers continues. They have been working for 15 years and demand to abolish the contract system. Protests have been going on for the last 14 days near the Tirupati TTD administration building.

However, on Thursday, EO Jawahar Reddy called the workers for talks, which have been failed. The workers made sensational remarks after negotiations with EO and stated they have been threatened.