Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati police denies movement of terrorists in Tirumala
The police system was immediately alerted when the Tirupati District SP Parameshwar Reddy received a mail that there were terrorists in Tirumala.
The police system was immediately alerted when the Tirupati District SP Parameshwar Reddy received a mail that there were terrorists in Tirumala. The police made strict arrangements and conducted inspections in Tirumala. Checks have also been intensified at the Alipiri tollgate. After looking into the matter from where this mail came to the SP, it was finally found to be fake.
Speaking on this matter, SP Parameswar Reddy made it clear that there is no movement of terrorists in Tirumala. Devotees are advised not to believe in such scandals. On this, TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishor said that it is completely untrue that there are terrorist movements in Tirumala.
Meanwhile, the central intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threat of terrorists to the Tirumala Srivari temple. Due to this, strict security arrangements have been made with CC cameras in key areas of Tirumala.