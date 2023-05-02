Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati police denies movement of terrorists in Tirumala

The police system was immediately alerted when the Tirupati District SP Parameshwar Reddy received a mail that there were terrorists in Tirumala. The police made strict arrangements and conducted inspections in Tirumala. Checks have also been intensified at the Alipiri tollgate. After looking into the matter from where this mail came to the SP, it was finally found to be fake.



Speaking on this matter, SP Parameswar Reddy made it clear that there is no movement of terrorists in Tirumala. Devotees are advised not to believe in such scandals. On this, TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishor said that it is completely untrue that there are terrorist movements in Tirumala.



Meanwhile, the central intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threat of terrorists to the Tirumala Srivari temple. Due to this, strict security arrangements have been made with CC cameras in key areas of Tirumala.



