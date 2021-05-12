Andhra Pradesh: TTD allows devotees to change the dates of Special Darshan tickets

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Temple has decided to allow the devotees who could not visit the temple amid covid regulations and partial lockdown to reschedule their visit dates to Tirumala. The TTD took the decision for the convenience of the devotees in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus and as the number of devotees decreasing day by day.



However, the opportunity is given to those who booked tickets between April 21 to May 31. On the other hand, the crowd of devotees at Tirumala was reduced, with only 2,262 devotees being visited on Tuesday out of 15,000 tickets issued.



The TTD revealed that Srivari hundi income was Rs 11 lakh and cancelled the issuance of Sarvadarshan tickets. It is a known fact that only those who have special darshan tickets of Rs 300 are allowed to darshan.

