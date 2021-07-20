Andhra Pradesh: TTD releases Rs. 300 Darshan tickets for the month of August

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board has released Rs 300 darshan tickets for the August quota. TTD released tickets at 9 a.m. today. TTD has announced that 5,000 tickets per day will be made available on the website and advised that those who want to offer prayers in August can get these tickets through the TTD official website tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in' and in the Govinda app as well.



Meanwhile, devotees continue to throng Tirumala on Tuesday on the occasion of the Tholi Ekadashi. The temple authorities renovated the temple and devotees, on the other hand, came in large numbers for the Darshan while the Vedic scholars performed special poojas in the temple on the occasion. Many celebrities visited the temple today in honour of Toli Ekadashi especially Telugu movie heroes Srikanth and Balakrishna.



On Monday, as many as 17,073 devotees visited Tirumala and had amassed Rs. 1.7 crore as gifts. Among the devotees who visited the Swami on Monday, 8,488 devotees have tonsured their heads and offered prayers.