Andhra Pradesh: Woman steals a man by taking him to lodge in Srikalahasti

In a shocking incident, a devotee was duped by a young woman after being called to a lodge in Srikalahasti of Tirupati. Going into the details, the woman who introduced herself to the devotee at the bus stand took him to the lodge.



The devotee in awe went with her into the lodge. However, after some time, he was intoxicated by mixing the intoxicant with prasadam and fell unconscious.

Later, the woman fled from the lodge with 75 tulas of gold, Ra. 20,000 in cash and a mobile phone from the devotee. The victim said that the gold and cash she stole is worth 6 lakh rupees and complain to the police who are investigating the incident.