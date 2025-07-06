  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala temple on July 16

Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala temple on July 16
x
Highlights

Tirumala: The annual Anivara Asthanam will be observed with religious fervour at Tirumala temple on July 16.In connection with this festival, Koil...

Tirumala: The annual Anivara Asthanam will be observed with religious fervour at Tirumala temple on July 16.

In connection with this festival, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, the traditional temple cleansing ritual, will be performed on July 15.

Due to these festivities, VIP Break Darshans will remain cancelled on July 15 and 16. Therefore, no recommendation letters for VIP Break Darshans will be accepted on July 14 and 15, except for protocol dignitaries. Devotees are requested to take a note of this and

co-operate with the TTD management.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick