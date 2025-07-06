Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala temple on July 16

Tirumala: The annual Anivara Asthanam will be observed with religious fervour at Tirumala temple on July 16.

In connection with this festival, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, the traditional temple cleansing ritual, will be performed on July 15.

Due to these festivities, VIP Break Darshans will remain cancelled on July 15 and 16. Therefore, no recommendation letters for VIP Break Darshans will be accepted on July 14 and 15, except for protocol dignitaries. Devotees are requested to take a note of this and

co-operate with the TTD management.