Ankurarpana to be performed at Tirumala today ahead of Brahmotsavams

Highlights

Ahead of Navaratri Brahmotsavams at Tirumala from Sunday, Ankurarpana will be performed traditionally today at 7 PM wherein Vishwaksena will move around the streets.

Ahead of Navaratri Brahmotsavams at Tirumala from Sunday, Ankurarpana will be performed traditionally today at 7 PM wherein Vishwaksena will move around the streets. Malayappaswamy will be giving darshan to devotees on Bangaru Tiruchi tomorrow morning, followed by a procession on Peddashesha vahanam in the evening.

TTD has canceled the Sarvadarshans VIP break darshans, special darshans, and letters of recommendation at Tirumala in the wake of Brahmotsavams. As a part of Brahmotsavam, Garuda Vahana Seva will be held on the 19th of this month. Garuda vehicle service will start at 6:30 pm. In this background, the TTD officials will suspend the permission for two-wheelers on the ghat roads on the 19th.

Meanwhile, the crowd of devotees in Tirumala has completely reduced and devotees are having darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy without waiting. As many as 59,304 devotees visited Tirumala yesterday with 22,391 devotees offered hair.

