Anna Prasadam trust gets 27 crore donations despite lockdown

Tirupati: Despite Covid-19 and lockdown, Anna Prasadam trust of the TTD has received more than Rs 27 crore in four-month period. TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal reviewed the activities of the SV Anna Prasadam Trust here on Tuesday. He said during the lockdown period, 35-45 lakh food packets, worth Rs 3.08 crore, were distributed among migrant labour, poor and needy of Tirupati and stranded pilgrims.



According to TTD officials, Anna Prasadam trust has 5,68,421 donors of which 21,732 donors had contributed Rs 27 crore during the lockdown period.

The officials informed the EO that the trust had supplied groceries and other material worth Rs 1 crore to the Chittoor district administration for facilitating 5,000 patients every day at the Covid Care Centres at Tirupati.

The EO directed the officials concerned to consider the proposals to provide Anna Prasadam in TTD temples located at other regions like Rishikesh during prominent festivals like Brahmotsavams, as is being done at Tirumala and Tirupati.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEO P Basant Kumar and other officials took part in the review.