Annamacharya birth anniversary fete commences in Tallapaka

Tallapaka (Annamayya district): The festivities celebrating 616th birth anniversary of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya commenced in Tallapaka in the district on Thursday, with resplendent Srivari Kalyanam held at Dhyana Mandiram, graced by Sri Swarupanandendra Swamy, head of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham.

At 10 am, Sridevi, Bhudevi and Srivari Utsavars were ceremoniously escorted to kalyana vedika amid Vedic chants. Guided by chief priest Venugopal Dikshith, the celestial wedding of the Lord performed from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

TTD supplied drinking water, buttermilk and prasadam, followed by distribution of Annaprasadam to devotees.

Sri Swarupanandendra Swamy stated that Annamayya six centuries ago expounded the essence of bhakti, prapatti and saranagati, asserting that unwavering faith and devotion will pave way to salvation. Annamacharya project artists rendered Saptagiri sankirtana gosthiganam in the morning, while in the evening, Udayabhaskar and Hemamalini Sangeet Sabha from Tirupati enthralled the audience with their performance and Harikatha by Sri Srinivas group.

The celebrations will conclude on Saturday with Srivari Unjal Seva at 6.30 pm, near the 108-feet Annamayya statue on Rajampet-Kadapa highway.