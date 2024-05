Annamacharya taught equality through his Sankeertans

Tirupati: Saint Poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya preached equality and propagated that all are equal before Almighty, said Annamacharya Project Director Dr Vibhishana Sharma.

He delivered his talk on Annamayya Yoga Sankeertans, at 616th Annamacharya Jayanti celebrations held at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Sunday.

Renowned scholars like Gouripeddi Venkata Shankara Bhagavan spoke on Annamaiah Sankeertans - Bhagavat Gita Prabhavam, while Prof Sarvottama Rao detailed on Annamayya Srinivasuni Abhisheka Sankeertans.

Earlier, Suseela team from Tirupati and Sangeet Sabha of Sri Srinivasa Sharma group from Hyderabad rendered Bhakti Sangeet.