AP CM and Karnataka CM offer Prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirumala: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy along with his Karanataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa offered prayers in the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday.

Earlier, the AP CM was given a warm reception on his arrival at Mahadwaram by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and CVSO Gopinath Jatti. Later the AP CM received the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa on the latter's arrival at Mahadwaram. Then both the CMs had darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

After darshan they were rendered Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal offered Theertha Prasadam to the CMs of both the states. CMs of AP and Karnataka participate in Sundarakanda Pathanam

On the 106th day of Sundarakanda Pathanam, both the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka states, YS Jaganmohan Reddy and BS Yediyurappa participated at Nadaneerajanam Mandapam at Tirumala on Thursday morning.



The Principal of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Sri Kuppa Siva Subrahmanya Avadhani rendered Slokas while narrated by Sri Venkateswara Higher Vedic Studies Project Officer Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma.



The Annamacharya Project artists led by Dr Gurazada Madhushudhana Sharma rendered the famous Annamacharya Kriti, "Tandanana Ahi.. Tandanana Pure..." at the beginning of the programme and concluded with Hanuman Bhajan.



Among the prominent persons who participated in the programme includes Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Ministers Sri P Ramachandra Reddy, Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Venugopala Krishna,Alla Nani, Kodali Nani, MPs Mithun Reddy, Vemireddi Pratap Reddy, Tirupati MLA B Karunakara Reddy, Smt RK Roja and a galaxy of public representatives. Among those from Karnataka, Minister Srinivasa Poojari, Commissioner Smt Rohini Singhuri were also present.

