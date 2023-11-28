APSSDC to hold mega job mela in Rayachoti

Tirupati: AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), which is on the forefront of conducting several job melas and providing skill training to youth, will be organising a regional mega job mela at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on December 2.



APSSDC Tirupati district officer N Shyam Mohan said over 120 multinational companies will take part in this job mela, which will be held at Sri Sai Engineering College in Rayachoti.

It will be a major opportunity for the youth to find appropriate jobs from a single platform. Companies like Google, Flipkart, Hetero drugs, Wipro, Genpact, ENlight technologies, Techwish software, Kia motors, Muthoot Finance, Amara Raja batteries, Dixon, Agile airport services besides a host of others will be present there to interview the candidates and recruit suitable candidates for their needs.

The candidates should possess minimum educational qualifications for various jobs including SSC, Intermediate, ITI diploma, B Pharmacy/M Pharmacy, Nursing, any degree or BTech or PG and should be in the age group of 18-30 years. Selected candidates will get Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 salary per month. They should attend the interviews with the Xerox copies of their educational qualifications, Aadhar card and two photos.

For more information, candidates may contact 7799587687, 8897776368, 9177143181 numbers. Eligible candidates should also register on the website https://skilluniverse.apssdc.in/ , he said.