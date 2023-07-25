Live
- A funky love promo from ‘Tillu Square’ garners youth attention; announces first single
- Telangana’s tomato farmer earns Rs 2 crore
- Elon Musk might be sued for rebranding Twitter to X.com soon: All details
- Warangal to bear brunt of heavy rains today
- Rare record: ‘Baby’ beats ‘Sarileru..,’ ‘Sakaru Vari..’ and ‘Sarainodu’
- Hyderabad: Brain dead girl’s organs donated to save lives!
- Driver killed as ambulance turns turtle after hitting divider in Hyd
- Apple to bring a truly bezel-less and notch-free iPhone display
- Missing IIT Hyderabad student found dead
- Intensity of rain to increase in Odisha
Arrangements for Rottela Panduga reviewed
Nellore (Nellore district): District Collector M Hari Narayanan on Monday directed the officials to make all out arrangements for the success of Rottela Panduga festival to be held from July 29 at Bara Shahid Dargah in the city.
The collector conducted a review meeting with the officials along with Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat, SP P Tirumaleswara Reddy over the arrangements here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, he directed SP Tirumaleswara Reddy to initiate steps to avoid traffic congestion during the event and asked the RTC RM to arrange adequate number of buses for pilgrims travelling for festival from the places such as Railway station, RTC complex and Atmakuru bus stand in the city. He said that parking lots should be provided to vehicles coming from faraway places to Bara Shahid Dargah.
He said that that expert swimmers would be deployed at Swarnala Cheruvu (Nellore Tank) where the devotees take dip before exchanging the Rottelu to avoid untoward incidents.