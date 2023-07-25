Arrangements for Rottela Panduga reviewed

Nellore (Nellore district): District Collector M Hari Narayanan on Monday directed the officials to make all out arrangements for the success of Rottela Panduga festival to be held from July 29 at Bara Shahid Dargah in the city.

The collector conducted a review meeting with the officials along with Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat, SP P Tirumaleswara Reddy over the arrangements here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed SP Tirumaleswara Reddy to initiate steps to avoid traffic congestion during the event and asked the RTC RM to arrange adequate number of buses for pilgrims travelling for festival from the places such as Railway station, RTC complex and Atmakuru bus stand in the city. He said that parking lots should be provided to vehicles coming from faraway places to Bara Shahid Dargah.

He said that that expert swimmers would be deployed at Swarnala Cheruvu (Nellore Tank) where the devotees take dip before exchanging the Rottelu to avoid untoward incidents.