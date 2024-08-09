Arrangements made for Venkaiah Swamy Aradhanotsavams

Nellore: The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Aradhanotsavam from August 18 to 24 at Golagamudi village of Venkatachalam mandal in the district. Around five lakh devotees are expected to witness the week-long event mainly from Andhra Pradesh and also from adjacent Tamil Naidu and Karnataka States.

During a meeting with the officials held here are Thursday, Revenue Divisional Officer A Malola has instructed the officials to ensure regulation of huge pilgrim influx at Alaya Mukha Dwaram and Annadanam Hall and set up barricades. He directed RTC officials to take steps to run more bus services from RTC bus stand and Atmakuru bus stand. Medical department officials were told to organise medical camps with ambulance facility in the temple premises.