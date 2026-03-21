Arrrangements for CM's visit reviewed

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner N Mourya has directed all officials to stay vigilant during Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's two-day visit to Tirupati and Tirumala. Commissioner Mourya with officials inspected arrangements and cleanliness along the CM's routes here on Friday. She said no issues or inconveniences for the CM's family, arriving on March 20 and 21.

She ordered health officials to ensure spotless cleanliness on these paths. Engineering officials must fix road potholes, trim plants between dividers, and clear road sides.

She also instructed that no shops should be set up along Alipiri and Zoo Park roads. All officials must remain alert.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DE Madhu, DCP Devi Kumari, ACPs Parvathi Priya Murthy, Horticulture Officer Hari Krishna , Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah were present.