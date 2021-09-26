Avail benefits to scale up exports: DIC GM E Prathap

Tirupati: District Industries Centre (DIC) General Manager E Prathap gave a call to the entrepreneurs to come forward to export commercial products from the district. Addressing a one-day awareness conclave of exporters on increasing the export avenues as part of the ongoing 'Vanijya Utsav – 2021' organised under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC-II) here on Saturday, he said that industrialists have several opportunities to export their products.

They have to make use of available stamp duty reimbursement, subsidies, avenues to set up new units, power subsidies etc., With the help of powerpoint presentation, he explained the exportable products in the districts and the opportunities.

The GM recalled that the district ranks first in mango production in the state with 6.99 lakh metric tonnes produced in 2017-18 and it contributes 14.3 per cent of gross value added (GVA) by the state horticulture sector.

Mango and tomato crops alone contribute around 83 per cent to this sector. Estimated exports from the district are around Rs 1,500 crore per annum. Similarly, the estimated export turnover of polished granites is more than Rs 580 crore while the export potential of textile and garments is Rs 500 crore per annum.

Superintendent of Central GST Latheef explained the details of export policy while state GST deputy Assistant Commissioner Chenna Reddy elaborated on the tax structure of exports. Union bank regional head P D V Sarma and Lead Bank Manager Seshagiri Rao said the entrepreneurs should take the cooperation of bankers to expand their investments.

The conclave was organised jointly by APIIC and DIC. Several industrialists, college students and officials have participated in the conclave. Various stalls were set up at the conclave by entrepreneurs and wood carving and Kalamkari items by artisans on the occasion.