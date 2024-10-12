Awareness campaign on RTI launched

Tirupati: As part of the National Right to Information (RTI) Act Week celebrations, a wall poster ‘Prajalara Melukondi’ and a brochure ‘Prajala Chetillo Paashupataastram - Samachara Hakku Chattam’ (RTI Act: The People’s Weapon) were released here on Friday.

District Consumers Association president P Raja Reddy, who attended the event as the chief guest, emphasised the importance of the RTI Act. He highlighted that the Act, born out of the social movements led by activists like Anna Hazare and Arundhati Roy, plays a crucial role in curbing corruption, misuse of power and administrative negligence by ensuring that citizens can easily and quickly access information.

He urged citizens to make full use of the RTI Act, which was designed to bring transparency and accountability in governance, while protecting the rights of the common people. RTI district convenor M Srinivasulu, along with activists like Kumaraswamy Naidu, V Muni Chandrappa Reddy, Upendra and Gandhi Murali Mohan, also addressed the audience. They reiterated that the RTI Act holds everyone accountable, from village secretaries to the President of India, with no exemptions. The speakers encouraged the public to use this powerful tool responsibly and selflessly for the greater good.