Awareness programme on banking services held by RPF
Highlights
Tirupati: Railway Protection Force (RPF), Tirupati organised an awareness programme on banking services in association with State Bank of India on Wednesday at Tirupati Railway station. SBI STV Nagar branch manager Mohan, Regional Business Office Manager KLN Murthy, other bank officials RPF Inspector K Madhusudan and other officials of Railways, Auto and Taxi drivers and others attended the programme.
SBI manager Mohan has explained about various loan facilities and schemes available with the bank including personal, housing, vehicle loans, mutual funds among various other schemes. The accident and life insurance schemes for auto and taxi drivers known as Rail Mitras were also explained.
