  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Awareness programme on banking services held by RPF

SBI branch manager Mohan addressing the railway staff on banking facilities at Tirupati railway station on Wednesday. RPF Inspector K Madhusudan is also seen
x

SBI branch manager Mohan addressing the railway staff on banking facilities at Tirupati railway station on Wednesday. RPF Inspector K Madhusudan is also seen

Highlights

Tirupati: Railway Protection Force (RPF), Tirupati organised an awareness programme on banking services in association with State Bank of India on...

Tirupati: Railway Protection Force (RPF), Tirupati organised an awareness programme on banking services in association with State Bank of India on Wednesday at Tirupati Railway station. SBI STV Nagar branch manager Mohan, Regional Business Office Manager KLN Murthy, other bank officials RPF Inspector K Madhusudan and other officials of Railways, Auto and Taxi drivers and others attended the programme.

SBI manager Mohan has explained about various loan facilities and schemes available with the bank including personal, housing, vehicle loans, mutual funds among various other schemes. The accident and life insurance schemes for auto and taxi drivers known as Rail Mitras were also explained.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad