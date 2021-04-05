Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti in Tirupati: Dalits asked to unite to get fair deal in all spheres

Tirupati/Kadapa: The 114th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister and freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram as Babuji was celebrated in the pilgrim city on Monday.

Public and private organisations including political parties, social organisations, universities and government offices observed the birth anniversary while state leaders of various political parties who are camping here for their party electioneering for the Tirupati Parliament byelection also joined in paying tributes to Babuji.

Notable among them TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh who along with local party leaders paid floral tributes to Babuji's statue in Renigunta, Dalit Shoshan Mukti Morcha (DSMM) national general secretary V Sreenivasa Rao, Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi AP general secretary Andra Malyadri, YSRCP leader and Telugu Academy chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi, Congress state working president N Tulasi Reddy who have garlanded Jagjivanram statue at TUDA park in the city and others, as a mark of tributes to the great leader.

Sreenivasa Rao later addressing a gathering said Jagjivan Ram led many movements against atrocities on Dalits and discrimination of downtrodden in feudal dominated Bihar where the incidents of attacks, atrocities and discrimination of Dalits more and also fought for reservation to Scheduled Castes and tribes.

In his long political career as freedom fighter, MLC, MP, Union Minister and Deputy Prime Minister championed the cause of weaker sections, he sought the Dalits to unite to get fair deal in all sphere and also end discrimination which is still persisting in one form or other in the country.

At an official function organised by TTD, joint executive officer Sada Bhargavi said Babuji born in a poverty stricken oppressed class, grown up amidst many adversaries, fought his way to come up in life and also end social disparities and sought the young generation follow his footsteps to realise his dream of social equality and opportunity for all.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also garlanded the statue of Babuji here and recalled the outstanding services of Jagjivan Ram for the progress of Dalits and other oppressed and depressed communities.

BJP activists led by senior leader Gundala Gopinath paid floral tributes to Babuji statue.

Babuji jayanti was also observed in Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, Tirupati Urban Police Office and RDO office in the city.

In Kadapa, District Collector CH Harikiran and other officials garlanded the portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram and paid rich tributes to him. Collector CH Harikiran said that former prime minister was responsible for bringing social equality through eradication of caste discrimination.

He said people should follow the footprints of Babu Jagjivan Ram for establishment of better society. He said that the district administration was ensuring all steps for speedy disposal of SC/ ST atrocity cases and paying compensation to the victims.