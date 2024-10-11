Live
Badari Narayan shines on Surya Prabha Vahanam
Sri Malayappa as Badari Narayana atop finely decked Surya Prabha Vahanam mesmerises devotees
Tirumala: Sri Malayappa dressed as Badari Narayana blessed devotees on the bright and elegant Surya Prabha Vahanam on Thursday morning.
On the 7th day as a part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam at Tirumala, devotees witnessed the grandeur of the Sun carrier along the four Mada streets.
Anura, the brother of Garuda happens to be the charioteer riding the divine horses Gayatri, Brihati, Ushnih, Jagati, Trishtubha, Anushtubha and Pankti. The vehicle of Sun is called Arka Ratha or Surya Ratha.
Sri Malayappa as Badari Narayana atop the finely decked Surya Prabha Vahanam mesmerises devotees.
As part of the Salakatla Brahmotsavam artistes from different states showcased their traditional art displaying the cultural diversity.
A total of 405 artistes belonging to 16 troupes participated in Surya Prabha vahana seva and displayed their artistic skills.
Bihu dance performed by Joya troupe from Assam state, Gurio dance performance by Rahul Hegde’s troupe from Punjab, Sri Rama vijayam dance ballet performed by Gauri troupe from Bangalore, Aditya Namanam performed bt Rupashree troupe from Visakhapatnam attracted dance.
In the evening, the Lord Malayappa taken on a procession on Chandraprabha Vahanam in a four Mada streets at Tirumala.
TTD EO J Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and other officials were present.