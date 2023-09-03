Bear sighted at Mahanandi temple

Nandyal (Mahanandi): The sighting of bear near Mahanandi temple created panic among the residents and devotees in the temple town on Saturday.

According to information, the wild beast from the adjacent Nallamala hills, has ventured into Mahanandi village. For two consecutive days, it was seen moving in and around the temple premises.

On Saturday morning, the bear was sighted by devotees, who were going to the temple to offer prayers. With this, the devotees are in a state of fear and immediately informed to the locals and forest department officials. The officials after receiving the information, plunged into action and making efforts to trap the wild beast.

A source stated that the venturing of wild animals into habitations from the adjacent forest areas has become a common phenomenon.

Quoting the reasons behind venturing of wild animals into residential areas, the source has stated that the water bodies in the forest were dried up due to prolonged dry spell in the region. Due to this, the wild animals are coming out of forest in search of water and food.

Another source stated that a few days ago, the bear was also spotted in farmland at Gadivemula village in Panyam mandal in Nandyal district. Based on the information given by villagers, the forest department officials set up a trap box and after trapping the bear they left it in the deep forest. It is suspected that the same bear might have again come out of the forest.

It may be recalled that a few days ago a bear was seen frequently visiting Sikhareswaram at Srisailam temple. The guards on duty at Sikhareswaram informed the officials of forest department that they set up a trap box and caught it and left it in the deep jungle.