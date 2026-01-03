Better steps soon at local temples to match increasing footfall: EO

Tirupati: Inview of the gradually increasing devotees crowd in TTD's affiliated temples, the Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for providing even better facilities accordingly.

On Friday, he held a review meeting with officials in the EO's chamber at the TTD administrative building regarding the facilities being provided to devotees at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati.

On this occasion, the EO said that a wooden ramp should be constructed with wooden planks to facilitate easy movement for differently-abled devotees visiting the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati.

Similarly, he said that basic facilities such as cell phone and luggage counters, and drinking water should be provided and directed that the existing toilets be repaired.

Special cabins be set up for mothers to comfortably breastfeed their infants and instructed that queue lines be arranged according to the flow of devotees.

He said metal detectors be installed at the temple entrance, keeping in mind the safety of the devotees.

He suggested that the surroundings of the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple be kept clean and attractive, and that improved lighting arrangements be made to enhance the devotional atmosphere.

The EO also said that any leaks should be stopped and that discussions should be held with Tirupati Corporation officials to ensure proper drainage in North Mada and South Mada streets, and necessary action should be taken.

He also directed that repairs to the grand chariot should be undertaken in consultation with BHEL officials and emphasized that the vehicles and palanquins used for the deity's processions should be inspected regularly and appropriate measures taken.

He noted that after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, devotees are visiting TTD's affiliated temples in large numbers, and therefore, the officials of the respective temples should formulate plans to provide even better facilities for the devotees.

He suggested that necessary parking and basic amenities should be provided in the affiliated temples according to the crowd and the security personnel should be increased. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, FA & CAO Balaji, Chief Engineer Satyanarayana, Temple Deputy EO Shanti, and other officials participated.