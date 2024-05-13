  • Menu
Bhashyakara Utsavam held

Tirumala: Sri Bhashyakara Sattumora was held in a grand manner at Tirumala Srivari Temple on Sunday. Bhashyakarla Sattumora is held every year in honour of the birth star of great Sri Vaishnava Saint on the advent of Arudra Nakshatra in Vaisakha month.

On this occasion, on Sunday morning, Sri Bhashyakara was taken out on a procession along four Mada streets of the temple. After that, Abhishekam was performed in the shrine of Sri Bhashyakar in the footpath route.

In the evening, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva was held and later Sridevi, Bhudevi along with Sri Malayappa Swamy on one Tiruchi and Sri Bhashyakara on another Tiruchi were taken out on a procession.

From 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm, Sathumora will be performed in Bhashyakara Sannidhi.

