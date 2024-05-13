Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Bhashyakara Utsavam held
Tirumala: Sri Bhashyakara Sattumora was held in a grand manner at Tirumala Srivari Temple on Sunday. Bhashyakarla Sattumora is held every year in honour of the birth star of great Sri Vaishnava Saint on the advent of Arudra Nakshatra in Vaisakha month.
On this occasion, on Sunday morning, Sri Bhashyakara was taken out on a procession along four Mada streets of the temple. After that, Abhishekam was performed in the shrine of Sri Bhashyakar in the footpath route.
In the evening, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva was held and later Sridevi, Bhudevi along with Sri Malayappa Swamy on one Tiruchi and Sri Bhashyakara on another Tiruchi were taken out on a procession.
From 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm, Sathumora will be performed in Bhashyakara Sannidhi.
