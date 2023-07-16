Bhumana inaugurates Rs 6 cr Pangaluru Seethamma Master Plan Road in city

Tirupati: The much-awaited Pangaluru Seethamma Master Plan road was inaugurated by City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Municipal Commissioner D Harita in a festive atmosphere and amidst cheering from a large gathering at M R Palli here on Saturday.

The vital road though direly needed, was delayed more than three decades due to various reasons including legal and also failure of Municipal Council and its successive leaders.

Speaking after inaugurating the road, the MLA, first profusely thanked Pangaluru Seethamma Trust members for consenting to give part of the trust land for the road and secondly Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, whom he said was the ‘mastermind’ behind the Master Plan road. Laying the road, he said proved to be a very tough task due to various hurdles but Abhinay, with the support of officials and local leaders, was able to overcome and saw the road was laid in just 2 months.

In this connection, Bhumana said it is he and his party leaders, who saved the trust land worth Rs 1000 crore from being encroached and paid rich tribute to Pangaluru Seethamma, a philanthropist, who donated about 60 acres of her land to Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Temple in Kothaveedhi in the city, for performing daily Dupa Deepa Naivedyams in the shrine.

The MLA spoke at length on the road works, which were going on a massive scale in the city including 18 Master Plan roads, 4 widening of roads, 7 free lefts and added that the roads once completed, will change the face of pilgrim city.

The MLA said that 3 more major roads connecting Tirupati -Chittoor Highway with Alipiri and Zoo park bypass road through SV University were also planned.

Unable to digest the unprecedented development of roads in the city, the vested interests spreading false propaganda and trying to discourage, but we will go ahead and complete all the roads soon, he asserted saying in the same breath that but for the support of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the corporation could not have taken up these roads.

Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said that it was the first Master Plan road approved by the elected Municipal Council but was delayed due to legal problems. He particularly thanked late former MPP Thirumalayya, who was instrumental for taking up the road and YSRCP leaders Thimma Reddy, Ramesh Reddy and Pangaluru Seethamma Trust co-operation. The Master Plan roads going on in the city will ultimately push up the development of 5,000 acres of land and lay the path for the pilgrim city to emerge as Mega City, he averred.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha was all praise for her Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and said Abhinay was mainly responsible for the large-scale development works including roads, drains, widening of roads etc. taken up after the new municipal council took the reins.

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, SE Mohan, Laddu Bhaskar, Are Ajay Kumar, Anish Royal and party activists were present.