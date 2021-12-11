Bhumana Karunakar Reddy flags off ‘Go electric’ campaign

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy flagged off the 'Go electric' campaign organised by the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP (NREDCAP) here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that electric power was an important replacement for fossil fuel which can create no harm to the environment.



NREDCAP took up the campaign following the AP E-mobility policy which targets to phase out all fossil fuel based commercial fleets and logistics vehicles in top four cities by 2024 and all cities by 2030. NREDCAP Chairman K K Raju said that the Corporation so far facilitated to install about 8,300 MW wind and solar power projects and also it was the nodal agency for promotion of electric mobility.

There are about six lakh three-wheeler passenger autos in AP while each vehicle is releasing 12.5 kgs of CO2 per day and 4.50 tonnes per year per auto and causing pollution in a big way. He appealed to the public to adopt electric vehicles to meet the transport requirements duly availing the subsidies. NREDCAP General Manager CB Jagadeeswara Reddy, OSD A Ramanjaneya Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana and others participated in the campaign and operated the e-vehicles.

The roadshow with e-vehicles was organised from HP Petrol bunk opposite Mahati Auditorium to Nalugu Kalla Mandapam in the city.