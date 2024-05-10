Bhumana trying to win with bogus votes - Jangalapalli Srinivasulu

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party candidate Jangalapalli Srinivasulu accused city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy of trying to win the election with bogus votes. He campaigned at Raghavendra Nagar in the city on Thursday.

Later speaking with the media, he said as many as 42,000 voter slips were returned as the voters were not found in the address mentioned in the voter list. This makes to suspect that large number of bogus votes were still in the voter list, he added. Srinivasulu said Opposition parties, including TDP, BJP, JSP and others complained to the Election Commissioner about bogus votes in Tirupati many times and the EC deleted some voters after finding that they were fake.

But, the JSP candidate said that there are still larger number of voter slips with the election officials, which couldn’t be issued since voters were not found. He demanded to reveal all the bogus votes that are still existing and officials must take strict measures to prevent fake voters polling.

On our part the TDP, BJP Janasena activists were fully prepared to foil any attempt of YSRCP try for bogus voting and warn that any bogus voting found will land the YSRCP in trouble. And those caught will face criminal action.

The residents of Raghavendra Nagar said though the colony was approved. It layout was still under 22a act preventing any registration on the ground that the land belongs to Hathi Ramji Mutt.. Srinivasulu assured them to solve their problem if the NDA alliance comes to power. In a separate press meeting noted producer A M Ratnam along with the janasena leader Pasupuleti Hariprasad said the people are determined to dump YSRCP in the election to end it’s Rakshasa Paalana (Demonic rule). Rathnam said impressed on Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan sacrificing his lucrative acting profession to serve the people, he took up the responsibility of a publicity campaign for JSP he appealed to voters to support NDA for a good government for the betterment of the people and the state. Kiran Royal, Raja Reddy Rajesh Yadav Anand lakshmipati were present.