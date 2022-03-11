BJP activists celebrate party's landslide in Assembly polls

Tirupati: The BJP activists in the pilgrim city celebrated the party's impressive victory in the recent Assembly elections held for five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The BJP came with a flying colours in four states including retaining power in Uttar Pradesh, clinching power in Uttarakhand, showing impressive win in Manipur and Goa polls. Immediately after the results out, it became clear the BJP was all set to form government and the leaders were involved in the celebrations in the city. BJP state spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy along Varaprasad, Jeevan Royal, Pushpalatha, Prem and Harsha burst fire crackers and distributed sweets at Naalugukaalla Mandapam in the evening where he said the people of Uttar Pradesh extended power to the BJP in the state with the confidence on leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling of Yogi Adithyanath. He expressed confidence that the BJP ruling in AP will come soon and the leaders and activists were making efforts towards this.

In the morning, BJP district Cultural Wing convener Gundala Gopinath distributed sweets, burst crackers and played drums on GS Theru Street on Thursday.

He said the recent election results showed the stability of Modi government in the Centre who nothing but won the hearts of the people of the country.

BJP leaders Lakkipalli Munikrishna Yadav, Mastan, Chandrababu Yadav, Subramanyam Yadav, Murali, Kavitha and others were present. Tirupati Parliament BJP general secretary Ratakonda Viswanath along with Sanathana Dharma Parirakshna Samithi president Kiran Kumar burst crackers and distribute sweets to the leaders and activists at Naalugu Kaalla Mandapam and said the opposition parties' false propaganda to defeat the BJP did not work before the people who voted for the stability and safety. BJYM leaders Damu Royal, Chadraiah, Saravana, Anusha Ramakrishna, Prasanthi and Dr Srihari Rao were present.