BJP appoints in-charges for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection

Nellore: BJP state president Somu Veerraju has appointed in-charges for seven constituencies of Tirupati Lok Sabha segment. He appointed Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy for Sarvepalli, Pasupuleti Sudhakar for Gudur, Suryanarayana (Suri) for Venkatagiri, Vakati Narayana Reddy for Sullurpet, Chinnam Ramakotaiah for Satyevedu, Sykam Jayachandra Reddy for Srikalahasti, and Dr Parthasarathi for Tirupati assembly segments.

Further, Suresh Reddy has been appointed as Pramukh for Sarvepalli, Chiranjeevi Reddy for Gudur, Nagothu Ramesh Naidu for Venkatagiri, P Surendra Reddy for Sullurpet, Kunigiri Neelakanta for Satyavedu, P Ramesh Naidu for Srikalahasti and Bucchi Raju for Tirupati for monitoring the by-polls.

Further, YSR Congress appointed Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Minister Perni Nani for Tirupati; Minister K Kanna Babu and legislator P Dwarakanath Reddy for Srikalahasti; Minister Kodali Nani and Chiefwhip G Srikanth Reddy for Satyavedu; Minister P Anil Kumar and MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy for Gudur; Minister M Goutham Reddy and MLA T Prakash Reddy for Sullurpet; Minister B Srinivasa Reddy and MLA P Ravindranath Reddy for Venkatagiri, and Minister A Suresh and MLA K Parthasarathi for Sarvepalli.