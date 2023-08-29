BJP intensifies protest for removal of tainted persons from TTD Trust Board

Tirupati: Intensifying the stir to press the government to remove the tainted persons appointed as TTD Trust Board members, BJP activists took up a signature campaign in the city on Monday.



The party activists including senior leader B Chandra Reddy, G Bhanu

Prakash Reddy, S Srinivas, party State secretary S Munisubramanayam and Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge K Ajay Kumar took part in the signature campaign held at Govindaraja Swamy Sannidhi Veedi (GS street) here and explained to the pilgrims the reason for the campaign, seeking their signature in support of the demand for the removal of tainted persons from the TTD Trust Board.

Locals also voluntarily came forward and signed the memorandum seeking the government to get rid of the tainted persons from the TTD Trust Board.

Party sources said the signature campaign was launched in response to the State party’s call to organise a three-day signature campaign in support of party demand for the removal of the tainted persons from the Trust Board, beginning from Monday.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) on Saturday issued orders appointing 24 members to the TTD Trust Board which turned controversial with the opposition parties objecting to the appointment of some members facing criminal charges and also serious allegations.