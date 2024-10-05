Brahmotsavam begins in Thummalagunta temple

Tirupati: The 9- day annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Thummalagunta took off on a colourful note with Dwajarohanam on Friday.

The temple priests performed an hour long ritual and hoisted the temple flag amidst religious fervor marking the launching of 9-day Brahmotsavam.

Founder and temple trustee Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that daily Vahana Sevas will be held both in the morning and evening for 9 days.