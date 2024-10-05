  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Brahmotsavam begins in Thummalagunta temple

Dwajarohanam at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Thummalagunta on Friday
x

Dwajarohanam at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Thummalagunta on Friday

Highlights

The 9- day annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Thummalagunta took off on a colourful note with Dwajarohanam on Friday.

Tirupati: The 9- day annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Thummalagunta took off on a colourful note with Dwajarohanam on Friday.

The temple priests performed an hour long ritual and hoisted the temple flag amidst religious fervor marking the launching of 9-day Brahmotsavam.

Founder and temple trustee Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that daily Vahana Sevas will be held both in the morning and evening for 9 days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick