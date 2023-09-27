Brain-dead youth heart flown to Tirupati

Tirupati: The heart of an 18-year-old brain dead youth, Katta Krishna in Guntur brought by air to Tirupati for transplantation to save a 33-year-old heart patient under treatment at TTD Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati. Parents of the deceased had donated the organ.

After knowing the emergency of the situation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials concerned to provide a helicopter to shift the heart by air to avoid delay and risks on the roadway.

The helicopter reached Tirupati by Tuesday noon and the police made a green channel to transport the heart from the airport to the hospital near Alipiri.

Sources said that heart transplantation is going on. This is the sixth heart

transplant being performed by the hospital. It may be noted here that the 350-bed hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in October 2021. In the last 23 months, the hospital had performed 1,910 life-saving heart surgeries with 95 per cent success rate.