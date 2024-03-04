  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Call for e-poster contest on wildlife conservation

Call for e-poster contest on wildlife conservation
x
Highlights

Tirupati: The NSS unit-22 in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) is conducting an e-poster contest till March 8 on the theme ‘Connecting...

Tirupati: The NSS unit-22 in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) is conducting an e-poster contest till March 8 on the theme ‘Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation’.

Commemorating the World Wildlife Day proclaimed by the United Nations to raise awareness on the world’s fauna and flora. On this occasion, SPMVV NSS coordinator Prof M Vidyavathi said that the responsibility is laid on each individual to conserve wildlife through protecting the natural environment.

The competition is absolutely free to recognise the digital impact on ecosystems and communities with an enhanced connected world. The entries must reflect their own thoughts and concepts with focus on preserving the planet’s biodiversity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X