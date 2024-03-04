Call for e-poster contest on wildlife conservation

Tirupati: The NSS unit-22 in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) is conducting an e-poster contest till March 8 on the theme ‘Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation’.

Commemorating the World Wildlife Day proclaimed by the United Nations to raise awareness on the world’s fauna and flora. On this occasion, SPMVV NSS coordinator Prof M Vidyavathi said that the responsibility is laid on each individual to conserve wildlife through protecting the natural environment.

The competition is absolutely free to recognise the digital impact on ecosystems and communities with an enhanced connected world. The entries must reflect their own thoughts and concepts with focus on preserving the planet’s biodiversity.