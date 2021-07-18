Centre, Andhra Pradesh Government flayed over fuel price hike

Tirupati:Intensifying their two-week long protest in the pilgrim city, CPI activists led by party national secretary K Narayana held a novel protest on Sunday by staging a half naked (shirtless) demonstration at a fuel station in the city.

Narayana interacted with the people who came to the fuel station for refilling of petrol and diesel on the continuous fuel price. It is needless to say that the public in one voice vented their anger and lambasted both the Centre and State governments for remaining silent on the fuel price hike leaving the common man in lurch.

The CPI leader also essayed the role of an attendant and filled the vehicles with petrol much to the surprise of customers while petrol bunk workers looked amused.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said both the Centre and State government seem to have lost their regulatory powers on reigning in the prices of petrol and diesel and also essential commodities much to the sufferings of common man.

Turning his ire on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he demanded him to spell out the steps his government has taken to control the prices of essential commodities and vegetables witnessing increasing prices ceaselessly.

Stating that despite the steep fall in the price of crude oil in the international market, he said the petrol and diesel prices were increased 26 times in India in the last 2-3 months resulting in the petrol rate touching Rs 107 per litre on Sunday adding more to the burden of the common man who was hit hard by the recent corona second wave that rocked the nation.

Asserting that his party's nationwide protest would continue till the Centre announced the rollback of the hike of petrol and diesel, he said the fuel price hike was only to benefit the corporates.

"There is not even a single benefit from Modi after he became Prime Minister for the second time,'' he said dubbing him as a 'cheat' and demanded to bring the petrol and diesel under GST if he is really committed to the welfare of the people, sticking to his oft repeated slogan `one nation - one price.'

Bringing petroleum products under GST will result in petrol rate decline to Rs 60 per litre, he said, demanding that the Chief Minister reduce petrol price on the lines of the Kerala government.

"CM Jagan is scared of PM Modi and not in a position to criticise his government's anti-people and pro-corporate policies," Narayana said.

He appealed to the people to participate in a 'sample ballot' to be held at all the petrol bunks on the fuel price hike on Monday (July 19) in the city to show their resentment on the Centre and State governments.

CPI district secretary A Rama Naidu, leaders Chinnam Penchalaih, T Janardhan, city secretary Viswanath and others were present.