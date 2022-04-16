Centre selects Tirumala for green energy pilot project

TirupatiIn recognition of the environmental protection drive by TTD, the Central government came forward to support the green power generation centre, taken up by the TTD on pilot basis at Tirumala.

In this connection, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy along with senior officials held a meeting with Abhay Bakre, Director General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), at Sri Padmavati Rest House here on Friday.

TTD officials explained to the BEE top official on the consumption of solar energy at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Centre for preparation of Anna Prasadam for free distribution of food to thousands of pilgrims in the Annaprasada complex and also at select centres at Tirumala. They also explained about wind power generation at Kakulakonda on the hills to meet the TTD requirement and reduce the dependency on the convention power and thereby reduce the expenditure.

The BEE representatives informed the TTD EO about the selection of Tirumala as a pilot project for alternative power generation and that an expert team will be sent soon to study prospects of green power generation at Tirumala and in what way the BEE could support the TTD in increasing the green power generation.

After the experts' committee visit, the BEE will consider approval of all financial, technical and other assistance for green power generation and also in the area of forest development to increase green cover to check pollution due to emissions.

TTD JEO (Education & Health) Sada Bhargavi, Superintendent Engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy and DE (Electricals) Ravishankar Reddy were among the officials who participated in the discussion.