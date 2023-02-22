Centre, State govt urged to take steps to protect Telugu language

Tirupati: The Telugu Studies department of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) and SETVEN jointly conducted International Mother Language Day on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the head of the department and Dean of Examinations Prof Kolakaluri Madhu Jyothi said that Telugu language will never vanish as Telugu speaking people are there in at least 40 countries. Central and State governments should take steps to strengthen the language's existence. The National Educational Policy aims at giving importance to regional languages and mother tongues, she pointed out.

SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajani observed that those who cannot be proficient in their mother tongue cannot excel in any other language. Due to globalisation there is a need to learn several languages but mother tongue could not be ignored.

SETVEN CEO Dr V Murali Krishna said about 3,000 languages are slowly disappearing due to lack of steps to protect them. Everyone should read Mahabharat and the beauty of Telugu language should be safeguarded for the future generations. On this occasion, prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions. Dr Y Subhashini, Dr B Lakshmi Priya and others were present.

Another programme was held on the occasion at SPW Degree and PG College in which Principal Dr K Mahadevamma, Head of Telugu Department Dr Krishnaveni, Prof Y Subhashini, Dr Kasthuri, Dr Gurava Reddy, Dr Annamma and others participated. The speakers felt that if one is well-versed in their mother tongue, they can easily learn other languages too.