CEO Meena visits Srikalahasti temple

Tirupati: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena visited Srikalahasti devasthanam on Thursday along with his spouse.

Devasthanam Executive Officer SV Nageswara Rao received the CEO and arranged darshan of the presiding deities Srikalahastheeswara Swamy and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika.

The CEO was presented with Sesha Vastram and Theertha prasadams amid vedic hymns.