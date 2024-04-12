Live
- Jobs a key issue for voters: CSDS
- New Delhi: ‘Stroke deaths tied to climate-driven temp rise’
- 11-Year-Old Ghaziabad Girl Tortured By Mother To Hide Stepfather's Rape Of Daughter
- Final Verdict in Venkatayapalem head tonsure Case to be Announced today
- New Delhi: SC grants stay on NBW issued against cleric Tauqeer
- YSRCP MLA diverting Sathya Sai project water to his fields: Palle
- YS Sharmila to campaign in Kadapa district today
- 15 suffer electric shock during chariot festival
- Allegations Against Delhi Chief Secretary Lead To FIR In Uttarakhand
- Tirupati: Tributes paid to Jyotirao Phule
CEO Meena visits Srikalahasti temple
Tirupati: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena visited Srikalahasti devasthanam on Thursday along with his spouse.
Devasthanam Executive Officer SV Nageswara Rao received the CEO and arranged darshan of the presiding deities Srikalahastheeswara Swamy and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika.
The CEO was presented with Sesha Vastram and Theertha prasadams amid vedic hymns.
