Chandrababu Naidu set to mollify angry TDP cadres in Kuppam

Tirupati: Amid the tense atmosphere that prevailed in his stronghold Kuppam, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting extensively in all four mandals of the constituency for three days from Thursday. He has never faced this kind of rough weather since he first entered there in 1989. The debacle in the recent panchayat elections has created a gloomy situation among the party cadres.

This was evident during the preparatory meeting with party workers in Kuppam on Tuesday. Party constituency in-charge P S Munirathnam, MLC G Sreenivasulu and Naidu's personal assistant in the constituency P Munirathnam could not escape from bearing the brunt of the anger of defeated candidates.

They made their point clear by saying that they became the scapegoats in the election process. They had to contest against their will but never got any kind of support from local leadership. No leader had even come for the campaign leaving aside helping them financially. The party workers pointed their fingers at the three leaders for the party's huge defeat in the elections.

They pointed to the defeat of a party-supported sarpanch candidate and all the three wards in MLC's native village Kenamakulapalle. Shocked by the anger of party cadres, the three leaders announced that they were ready to resign from their posts which was not objected to by anyone.

With these unexpected developments, the meeting ended abruptly without reviewing the arrangements for party chief's tour. In this backdrop, Naidu is going to concentrate on listening to the feelings of cadres and to motivate them for parishad elections.

Naidu will reach Bengaluru from Vijayawada on Thursday at 8.30 am and proceed to his constituency by road. He will first hold a meeting with party workers at Gudupalli Ralla Gangamma temple from 12 noon to 4 pm. This will be followed by Kuppam rural mandal meeting at TDP office.

On Friday, Naidu will hold party meeting at Ramakuppam from 10 am to 1 pm followed by Santhipuram mandal meeting. After his meeting in Kuppam municipal limits from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday, he will leave for Bengaluru by road en route to Vijayawada.