Chandrababu responds to Tirupati RUIA incident, says it is reflection of state healthcare sector

The incident in which a father took his dead son on a two-wheeler for about 90km due to the ambulance mafia in RUIA Hospital in Tirupati has caused a stir across the state. Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the incident. He was outraged that it is failure of the government. Chandrababu said the incident in which his son's body was carried 90 km on a bike was a reflection of the plight of the state health department and the lack of infrastructure. He tweeted that he was shocked to see the nine year old boy dead at the RUIA hospital in Tirupati. Chandrababu shared a video of his father moving the dead body of the boy on his bike.



Meanwhile, BJP, TDP and Jana Sena activists blocked RDO Kanaka Narasa Reddy's vehicle and held a dharna at the RUIA superintendent's office. They demanded an answer to the incident and take immediate action.

Joshuva a boy from Chitvel in Annamaiah district, is suffering from kidney related problems. The boy was rushed to RUIA Hospital where he pronounced dead on Tuesday morning. Relatives sent a free ambulance to evacuate the boy's body. However, Ambulance owners outside RUIA Hospital prevented from taking the body. Against this backdrop, the father took his son's body 90 km to his hometown on a two - wheeler. Everyone is outraged over this inhumane incident.

The poverty stricken father had no choice but to carry his child on a bike for 90 kms. This heart-wrenching tragedy is a reflection of the state of healthcare infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh which is crumbling under @ysjagan's administration.2/2 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 26, 2022





