Chevireddy Harshith appointed as YSRCP dist student wing chief
To revamp the YSRCP, new leaders have been appointed to its different wings, including youth wing, BC cell, famers wing, on Wednesday.
YSRCP youth leader Chevireddy Harshith Reddy was appointed as the district president of student wing, Chinni Yadav as BC cell district president and Mallam Chandramouli Reddy as farmers wing district president.
Following the instructions of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, its general secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has appointed leaders for these three wings in recognition of their active role in the party.
The newly appointed leaders said that they will take the party services to people and will strive to work hard to strengthen it.
They thanked party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, general secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chandragiri former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Chandragiri constituency in-charge Chevireddy Mohith Reddy for their appointment.
Uday Vamsi appointed as dist Youth wing chief
Uday Vamsi, YSRCP youth leader from the city, was appointed as the party youth wing president of the erstwhile Chittoor district.
Party general secretary and senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, with the consent of party chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been appointed Uday Vamsi as the youth wing president in recognition of his active role.
Uday Vamsi thanked party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and party Tirupati constituency in-charge Bhumana Abhinay for his appointment. He assured to strive to attract more youth into the party to strengthen it and will take up more and more public issues for the sake of people.