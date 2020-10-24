Chittoor: Implement Covid norms strictly in temples

Chittoor: Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday stressed the importance of following Covid-19 norms in temples, mosques and churches to prevent spread of infection.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given clear cut instructions to create awareness among the people in respect of wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance and using sanitisers for combating the pandemic in an effective manner.

On the eve of Dasara festival, the minister presented silk clothes to Goddess Gangamma at Boyakonda Ammavari Temple in Punganur mandal.

Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy, Thamballapalli MLA P Dwrakanath Reddy and Chittoor MP N Reddappa were present. Temple Executive Officer Chandra Mouli has received the minister as per temple traditions.