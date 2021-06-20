Chittoor vaccinates 1 lakh people on a single day

Tirupati: The mega vaccination drive taken up on Sunday become an instant success with Chittoor district having completed one lakh doses by 8 pm. The process began at 7 am in which district administration was expected to complete a target of administering 1.05 lakh vaccine doses during the day. Though it fell short of its target narrowly, the achievement was considered as a major success as such a huge number of persons were never vaccinated so far in a single day.

As the process has been continuing even after 8 pm, the district could well reach its target. Since the Covid vaccination process began on January 16 in the country, the district could vaccinate about 10.67 lakh people during five months while on Sunday alone nearly one lakh doses were given to the beneficiaries.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan has involved all officials from the rank of joint collectors, municipal commissioners, MPDOs, MROs to volunteers, ASHA, Anganwadi workers, ANMs and others in the process to ensure that the district reaches its target. Principal Secretary for Health Anil Kumar Singhal also visited several centres in Tirupati and monitored the process.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, DIO Dr C Hanumantha Rao and their staff have worked relentlessly in this mega vaccination drive. Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha and health officer Dr D T Sudha Rani have made elaborate arrangements in the city to complete the stipulated target of 6,000 doses.